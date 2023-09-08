Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Drug Treatment Center Hit With Retaliation Suit By Ex-Director

By George Woolston (September 8, 2023, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The ex-director of substance abuse counseling at a New Jersey addiction treatment center has accused her former employer of retaliation and discrimination, alleging in state court that after she objected to the center's Medicaid billing practices, she faced discriminatory microaggressions that ultimately cost her job....

