Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3 Firms Build Sale Of Jim Koons Automotive Companies

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (September 8, 2023, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Automotive retail and services company Asbury Automotive Group Inc. on Friday announced it will add nearly two dozen car dealerships and 29 franchises to its network as part of its purchase of privately owned car dealer Jim Koons Automotive Companies in a deal guided by three firms....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!