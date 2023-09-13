EU Antitrust Rules Set To Pose Challenges To US Businesses

By Andrea Pomana and Sarah Wilks (September 13, 2023, 12:30 PM BST) -- High-profile comments about the importance of convergence between authorities in the antitrust enforcement sphere are easy to find.[1] However, if one were to draw up a list of key differences between U.S. and European Union antitrust laws, it would be long and complicated. Pinpointing how the biggest players are regulated on either side of the Atlantic is especially intriguing....