Limits On Bias Claims Promote Biz Stability, Chambers Say

By Danielle Ferguson (September 12, 2023, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Michigan Chamber of Commerce have urged the Michigan Supreme Court to allow businesses to continue limiting the deadline on when employees can sue their employers for discrimination, saying the deadline-to-sue provisions in employment contracts give businesses stability across state lines....

