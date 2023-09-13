Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Philly Ethics Board Loses Case Against Mayoral PAC

By P.J. D'Annunzio (September 13, 2023, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia judge rejected the city's Board of Ethics' suit against a PAC supporting grocery store mogul and former Democratic mayoral hopeful Jeff Brown's political action committee, concluding the group did not unlawfully coordinate with Brown....

