Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis - Opinion

Time To End Double Standard On Kids' Green Cards

By Edward Ramos (September 15, 2023, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Since its 2002 enactment, the Child Status Protection Act, or CSPA, has prevented countless children from aging out of eligibility to immigrate with their parents to the U.S.[1] Over the past six months, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has twice amended its interpretation of the CSPA, with the second change announced on Aug. 24....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!