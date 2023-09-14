Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Campus Cop Fired After Union Advocacy, Suit Says

By Emily Brill (September 14, 2023, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The former president of a New Jersey college's public safety officer union says he tried to get the school to stop retaliating against officers for using medical leave, then got pushed out of his job for using medical leave himself after a foot surgery, according to a new lawsuit....

