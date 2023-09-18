Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Okla. High Court Won't Hear Case Challenging Pot Fees

By Collin Krabbe (September 18, 2023, 2:48 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Oklahoma will not hear a group of medical cannabis companies' and business owners' plea to find that a recent law levying new fees on medical cannabis operators runs afoul of the state's constitution, declining to exercise concurrent jurisdiction and sending the industry's request to the district court....

