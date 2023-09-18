Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FTC Warns 5 Tax Prep Firms Against Improper Data Sharing

By David van den Berg (September 18, 2023, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission said Monday it warned five tax preparation companies against using consumers' confidential data for purposes unrelated to tax preparation, such as advertising, saying the companies could face penalties of more than $50,000 for each violation....

