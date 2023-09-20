Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC Finalizes Truth-In-Advertising Rule For ESG Funds

By Jessica Corso (September 20, 2023, 12:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday finalized a regulation that aims to prevent deceptive marketing practices by requiring funds touting their environmental, social and governance credentials to invest the majority of their assets in their advertised areas of concern....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!