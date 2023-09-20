Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Arkansas State Univ. Gets TTAB Win In Feud With Soccer Club

By Adam Lidgett (September 20, 2023, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has refused a bid by a Tennessee soccer club to register a mark for the "Chattanooga Red Wolves SC" and an accompanying design, saying consumers may confuse it with goods representing Arkansas State University....

