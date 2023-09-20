Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Climate Kids Ask Utah High Court To Revive State Suit

By Juan-Carlos Rodriguez (September 20, 2023, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Seven Utah youths are asking the state Supreme Court to revive their lawsuit alleging that the state's promotion of fossil fuel development is reducing residents' life spans and violating their rights to life and liberty under the state constitution....

