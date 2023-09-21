Potential WeWork Bankruptcy May Disrupt Coworking Spaces

By Ann Chandler (September 21, 2023, 5:07 PM EDT) -- If WeWork Inc., the world's largest coworking space provider, files for bankruptcy, as it hinted in its second quarterly earnings report, the filing will have substantial negative impacts on the landlords of the millions of square feet of office space worldwide from which WeWork leases space, the individuals and businesses that are using WeWork's office spaces, and the lenders of the buildings in which WeWork's leased premises are located....