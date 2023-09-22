Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Eastern District Of Mich. Judge To Take Inactive Status

By Courtney Bublé (September 22, 2023, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Senior U.S. District Judge Bernard A. Friedman of the Eastern District of Michigan, who struck down the state's ban on same-sex marriages in 2014, will take inactive status at the end of the year and then substitute for federal magistrates, according to an announcement on Thursday....

