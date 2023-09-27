Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Copyright Office Says It's Stumped By AI, Too

By Andrew Karpan (September 27, 2023, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A top agency official at the U.S. Copyright Office on Wednesday fielded questions from members of the U.S. House of Representatives about the promises and anxieties over the commercial use of artificial intelligence, prompting her to say that in the last nine months, "we've moved to a somewhat different world than we were in before."...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!