Commerce Stands Firm On Japanese Glycine Levies

By Jennifer Doherty (September 26, 2023, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for the U.S. government rebuffed new calls from a Japanese glycine producer to allow the company to correct an error that led to higher tariffs on its goods, arguing that it was not obligated to accept untimely requests....

