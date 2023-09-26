Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOD Abortion Rules Don't Need Congress' Review, GAO Says

By Courtney Buble (September 26, 2023, 5:49 PM EDT) -- New U.S. Department of Defense abortion policies, enacted in wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, were cleared of various potential procedural hurdles on Tuesday by the U.S. Government Accountability Office, but this won't impact a Republican senator's hold on military promotions and nominations over the policies....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!