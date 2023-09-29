Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. High Court To Regulator: Explain Rate Hike Decision

By David Minsky (September 29, 2023, 3:52 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court sent a settlement over electricity rates back to the state's Public Service Commission, finding there wasn't sufficient evidence that the decision to approve the agreement is "reasoned and articulated enough" for the judges to determine whether it's fair and in the public interest....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!