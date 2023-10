ESG Around The World

Law360 (October 2, 2023, 3:44 PM EDT) -- ESG investing has recently become one of the most controversial policymaking issues in the U.S., dividing the country into pro- and anti-ESG states. But what does ESG legislation look like elsewhere? In this Expert Analysis series, attorneys across the globe tell us everything we need to know about the state of ESG in each of their countries or regions.Oct. 2As the EU makes ESG regulation a priority, companies — both those based in the EU and others just doing business there — need to keep abreast of myriad new legislation that has either already taken effect or will in the near future, as noncompliance could result in fines, damages and director liability, say attorneys at Steptoe & Johnson.Sept. 18Clive Cachia and Cathy Ma at K&L Gates detail ESG-reporting policies in Australia and explain how the country is starting to introduce mandatory requirements as ESG performance is increasingly seen as a key investment and corporate differentiator in the fight for global capital.The opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of their employer, its clients, or Portfolio Media Inc., or any of its or their respective affiliates. This article is for general information purposes and is not intended to be and should not be taken as legal advice.

