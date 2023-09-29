Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Three Arrows Capital Co-Founder Arrested In Singapore

By Emily Lever (September 29, 2023, 12:36 PM EDT) -- A co-founder of bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital Ltd. was arrested by local police at Singapore's Changi Airport while trying to flee the country for failing to cooperate with investigations into Three Arrows, the company's liquidator confirmed Friday....

