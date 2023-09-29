Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CFTC Fines Goldman Sachs $3M Over Disruptive Trades

By Lauren Berg (September 29, 2023, 11:39 PM EDT) -- Goldman Sachs has agreed to pay a $3 million fine after the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission determined the financial institution failed to make sure the trading of one of its customers was not disruptive and then omitted information from the commission's subsequent investigation....

