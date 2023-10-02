Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Cities Sue To Block Pre-Arraignment Zero Bail System

By Gina Kim (October 2, 2023, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Several cities sued the Los Angeles County Superior Court in California state court over its pre-arraignment zero bail system for arrestees detained for low-level offenses, alleging it doesn't consider public safety and emboldens criminals to seamlessly continue criminal activity "with impunity and with little actual imminent consequences."...

