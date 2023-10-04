Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Panel Backs Arbitration For Suit Over Nude Instagram Photos

By Y. Peter Kang (October 4, 2023, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A Florida state appeals court ruled Wednesday that arbitration was appropriate in a privacy suit accusing a plastic surgery clinic of improperly posting a female surgery patient's nude photos on its Instagram page, saying the arbitration agreement could be broadly construed to encompass all types of claims....

