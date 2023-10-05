Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judiciary Dems Berate Wealthy Donors In High Court Probe

By Courtney Bublé (October 5, 2023, 4:33 PM EDT) -- All Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee blasted the wealthy and influential Harlan Crow, Leonard Leo and Robin Arkley II on Thursday for their refusal to cooperate with the committee's probe of their relationships with conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices and gave them a new Oct. 19 deadline to comply....

