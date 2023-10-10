Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Candy Cos. Ask FDA To Review Calif. Ban On Red Food Dye

By Jonathan Capriel (October 10, 2023, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A major candy makers trade group urged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to curtail California's new law banning certain chemicals manufacturers commonly use as food coloring, including red dye 3, which the European Union has already prohibited based on studies linking their consumption to increased rates of cancer....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!