Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

DeFi Enforcement Is Growing, Despite CFTC Dissonance

By Michael Philipp and Sarah Riddell (October 17, 2023, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission recently settled enforcement actions against operators of three decentralized finance protocols —i.e., collections of smart contracts on blockchains that offer contracts, such as futures contracts, swaps or retail leveraged contracts, in a decentralized and open-access manner — that were found to be in violation of the Commodity Exchange Act....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!