NJ Panel Backs Surgical Center's Win In Whistleblower Suit

By George Woolston (October 12, 2023, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate panel backed a trial's court decision to toss claims that a former administrator at a Garden State surgical center was fired because he was investigating accounting discrepancies, ruling he failed to show how his termination was caused by his investigation....

