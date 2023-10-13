Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Band Bids To Avoid EasyGroup TM Claim, Will Change Name

By Hanna Vioque (October 13, 2023, 3:36 PM BST) -- Easy Life was due to change its name and play its final shows under a new moniker, the indie band said Friday, after considering "literally every possible avenue" to fend off litigation brought by the owner of budget airline easyJet in early October....

