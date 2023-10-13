Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

REIT Doesn't Owe LA Fitness Rent Refund, Panel Says

By Carolyn Muyskens (October 13, 2023, 3:35 PM EDT) -- A Michigan appellate panel said the company that owns LA Fitness can't wriggle out of its rent payments for the months it was forced to close Wolverine State gyms during the early COVID-19 pandemic, reversing a judge who had ordered a six-figure refund....

