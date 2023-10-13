Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC Targets Short-Selling Disclosures With 2 New Rules

By Jessica Corso (October 13, 2023, 3:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission passed a pair of regulations Friday that could give the public greater insight into the marketplace for short sales by requiring some hedge funds to report their significant short positions and force brokers to disclose information about securities loans, which are often used to engage in short selling....

