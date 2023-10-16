Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Vista Outdoor To Sell Sporting Products Biz For $1.91B

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (October 16, 2023, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Vista Outdoor Inc., which is the parent company of more than three dozen brands that design and make sporting and outdoor products, on Monday said that it has agreed to sell its sporting products business to industrial technology holding company Czechoslovak Group in an all-cash deal that holds an enterprise value of $1.91 billion and was built by three firms....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!