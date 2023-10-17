Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Pot Law Doesn't Shield Cops' Jobs, Jersey City Says

By Carla Baranauckas (October 17, 2023, 5:39 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's second-largest city has filed a federal lawsuit in an effort to prevent its police officers from using the state's cannabis legalization law to justify their off-duty marijuana use, arguing that the cops are bound by a federal law that prohibits those who own or possess firearms from indulging in certain controlled substances. ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!