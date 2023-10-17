Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Dirt Doesn't Pay Taxes,' Atty Says In Ga. County Roads Fight

By Kelcey Caulder (October 17, 2023, 8:11 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Barrow County, Georgia, told Georgia justices on Tuesday that the county should be allowed to tax residents of the city of Winder for countywide road maintenance outside the city's limits, arguing all locals benefit from the roads and should pay their fair share to keep them up....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!