Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DEA Process For Drug Rescheduling Unlawful, 9th Circ. Hears

By Sam Reisman (October 20, 2023, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The process the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration uses to consider petitions to reclassify controlled substances has no basis in federal law and should be struck down lest the agency in effect be allowed to regulate medicine, a Ninth Circuit panel heard Friday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!