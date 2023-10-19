Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY AG Sues Crypto Cos. Over Gemini Earn Program 'Fraud'

By Aislinn Keely (October 19, 2023, 6:47 PM EDT) -- New York's attorney general brought fraud claims on Thursday against the Winklevoss-led crypto exchange Gemini Trust Company, the bankrupt crypto lender Genesis Global Capital and its parent company Digital Currency Group on allegations of lying to customers about business activities that caused more than $1 billion in losses....

