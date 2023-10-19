Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Colo. Panel Tosses $42M In Jury Awards In Oil Deal Fight

By Daniel Ducassi (October 19, 2023, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Colorado appellate judges on Thursday threw out $42 million in jury awards against South Dakota energy company Black Hills Corp. and its subsidiaries over claims it violated or interfered with contracts related to oil and gas rights in Costa Rica, setting up a new trial on the interference claim....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!