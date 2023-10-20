Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Credit Union Tells NC Justices Arbitration Add-On Is Valid

By Hayley Fowler (October 20, 2023, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A credit union has asked North Carolina's highest court to find a change in its membership agreement adding an arbitration provision is valid, saying it's not the bank's fault that customers failed to act when given the chance to opt out....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!