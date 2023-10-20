Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-WilmerHale Atty Says Firing Was Racial Discrimination

By Jake Maher (October 20, 2023, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A former WilmerHale senior associate is suing the firm in New York state court for racial discrimination and retaliation, alleging that because he is Black the firm unfairly targeted him with negative work evaluations and ultimately fired him after he had a dispute with a higher-ranking attorney....

