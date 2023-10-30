Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Data Co. Wants Fraud Claim Out Of Pot Tech NDA Breach Suit

By Mike Curley (October 30, 2023, 1:24 PM EDT) -- Global Cannabis Applications Corp. is urging a Los Angeles state court to throw out a fraud claim in a suit by a former prospective business partner alleging that GCAC used negotiations regarding a dosing technology to steal confidential information it then used to make its own version, saying the complaint fails to show how it intentionally misled the other company....

