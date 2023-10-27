Employment Authority: NLRB May Sway Toward Union 'Salts'

Law360 (October 27, 2023, 10:31 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on how a new case heading to the National Labor Relations Board may cause employers to see steeper punishments for ousting union agents dubbed "salts," why Washington employers are rattled by class action lawsuits targeting business that fail to list pay ranges in job postings due to a new law and how courts are favoring workers under a new act banning the mandatory arbitration of sexual harassment and assault claims....