NJ College Resolves State Claims Of COVID-19 Leave Bias

Law360 (October 30, 2023, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey community college resolved allegations from the state Division on Civil Rights that accuse the school of firing an employee with complications from COVID-19 because he asked to extend his medical leave or work remotely, the state's attorney general said Monday.Attorney General Matthew Platkin in a news release said Mercer County Community College has agreed to rehire the fired worker and pay him $50,000 in damages for lost wages, benefits, and pain and suffering.Under the consent decree, the college is also required to pay the Division on Civil Rights $10,000 and revise its internal anti-harassment and anti-discrimination policies to include more information about the right to a reasonable accommodation under the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination. The college will then train employees on the new policies and report to the DCR on how it handles the accommodation requests it receives.According to the attorney general, a Mercer County Community College employee was hospitalized in critical condition and put on a ventilator in December 2021, and he later developed pneumonia, kidney failure, sepsis and motor skills issues.After he'd exhausted his sick leave several months later, the employee provided the college with a doctor's note explaining he needed to extend his medical leave until September 2022 so he could recover. The college refused to extend his leave beyond July 2022, however, and denied his request to work a hybrid schedule before terminating him, according to the attorney general.The employee then complained to the state, and the New Jersey Division on Civil Rights said it found no evidence that extending the employee's leave or letting him work a hybrid schedule would've posed an undue burden on its operations, as his replacement wasn't hired until October 2022.According to the news release, the college's new anti-discrimination policies must specifically state that it will engage in an interactive process when an employee requests a disability accommodation and that a leave of absence can be a reasonable accommodation under New Jersey civil rights law."Our message is clear: We will hold accountable any employer who discriminates on the basis of disability, including against employees who have contracted COVID-19," said Sundeep Iyer, director of the Division on Civil Rights, in the release. "The LAD's protections against disability discrimination in employment are robust, and enforcing them remains a key priority for our office."Mercer County Community College did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. Representatives of the New Jersey attorney general's office did not immediately respond to a request for a copy of the consent decree and comment beyond the news release.--Editing by Leah Bennett.

