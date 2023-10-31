Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Flint Water Prosecution Ends As Mich. AG Loses Appeal

By Elliot Weld (October 31, 2023, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The Michigan Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to revive criminal charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder for his alleged role in the Flint water crisis, effectively closing the state's prosecution of officials accused of botching the response to the city's toxic water....

