Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jackson Walker Ethics Woes Murky Amid Texas Judge Fallout

By Jack Karp (November 1, 2023, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Jackson Walker LLP could have to return millions in fees earned in cases before a Texas bankruptcy judge involved in an undisclosed relationship with a former firm partner, though the complex overlap of bankruptcy and ethics rules makes it tough to know what other risks the firm faces....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!