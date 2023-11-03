Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Russian Biz Can't Use Sanctions To Force Interim Payment

By Sophia Dourou (November 3, 2023, 1:41 PM GMT) -- A London judge refused on Friday to make two banks being sued for €212 million ($225 million) by a Russian subsidiary of a fertilizer producer make an interim payment ahead of trial, dismissing its claim they might refuse to pay if they lose the trial by invoking sanctions....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!