Top 10 Legal Malpractice Defenses As Claims Tick Up

By Richard Zielinski and Jennifer Mikels ( December 9, 2024, 3:17 PM EST) -- Forty years ago, law firms were rarely sued, but today they are a favorite litigation target of both disgruntled clients and third parties, such as investors or bankruptcy trustees, when a transaction or lawsuit has a bad outcome. According to the American Bar Association, 4 out of 5 lawyers will get sued for malpractice at some point in their careers. And those claims can be very costly....