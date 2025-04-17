Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Circ. Has No Sympathy For Novartis Over Generic Entresto

By Dani Kass ( April 17, 2025, 10:44 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel went in circles Thursday with attorneys from Novartis, MSN Pharmaceuticals and the federal government, trying to work out how a study over dosing levels in the blockbuster drug Entresto should impact whether a generic version can be approved....

