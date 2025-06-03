Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Bill Pushes For Streamlined Access To Tribal Disaster Aid

By Crystal Owens ( June 3, 2025, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A trio of Washington state federal lawmakers has reintroduced a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives that would fast-track the process for tribal nations to apply for resources to manage the impact of extreme weather and natural disasters, and address their environmental resiliency and relocation goals....

