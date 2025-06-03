Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FCC Delays Cutoff For 4.9 GHz User Data As It Mulls 5G Intro

By Jared Foretek ( June 3, 2025, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is giving public safety agencies with licenses in the public safety band an additional 30 days to share technical data about their existing radio operations, saying it wants the most accurate information available as it moves forward with reforms in the band....

