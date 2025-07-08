Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FTC Warns Amazon, Walmart On False 'Made In USA' Labeling

By Lauren Berg ( July 8, 2025, 11:49 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday that it has informed Amazon and Walmart that third-party sellers on their online marketplaces might be falsely labeling products "Made in USA" and asked the companies to watch for and take corrective action against sellers who make such false claims....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies