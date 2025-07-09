Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ferguson Braswell Adds Pair Of Corporate Attys In Austin

By Lynn LaRowe ( July 9, 2025, 2:20 PM EDT) -- Ferguson Braswell Fraser Kubasta PC has added a pair of shareholders who previously practiced at Grable Martin PLLC to its corporate and investment practice in Austin, Texas, strengthening the firm's presence in the city and its global transactional offerings....

